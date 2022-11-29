Good afternoon! Pleasant weather conditions will continue through the early evening hours, with temperatures climbing into the 60s. Cloud cover will build into the area after 3 PM as a cold front approaches the region.
As this cold front moves in our direction later this evening, we will go into Storm Alert Weather mode. The first round of rain and storms will arrive between 6-8 ET. Rain coverage and intensity will increase overnight and gradually taper off from west to east on Wednesday morning. 1-2" of rainfall will be possible, with locally heavier amounts in persistent downpours. Localized flooding in low-lying areas will be possible, so avoid flood-prone roadways if you are going to be out and about tonight. Aside from the heavy rain threat, there will be potential for isolated severe storms. The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of our coverage under a marginal (level 1/5) risk for severe storms. The main severe threat will remain to our west, but damaging wind gusts and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. To be safe, have multiple ways to receive severe alerts before going to bed tonight!
After the rain ends Wednesday morning, conditions will improve quickly. Temperatures will drop throughout the afternoon as colder air filters in behind the cold front. Sub-freezing temperatures will be possible by Thursday morning.