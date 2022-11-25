Happy Black Friday! I hope your day is off to a good start. This afternoon will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies with some breaks in the clouds for sunshine and mild highs in the low to mid-60s. Great for shopping, picking out a Christmas tree, or spending time with family outside. Temperatures will drop this evening from the 60s to the 50s under scattered clouds. Then, overnight will be mostly clear with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.
Saturday will be a nice day with a partly sunny sky early, becoming mostly cloudy for the afternoon with highs near 65. There may be a stray sprinkle in the evening. Then, widespread rain will arrive Saturday night around 10pm to midnight and continue through Sunday morning, ending by about 8-9am. Thus, most of your daylight hours on Sunday will be dry and great for outdoor plans. Highs will be near 64.
Monday and Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50s to 60 and low 60s, respectively. Another wave of rain and storms will enter Tuesday night into Wednesday with a cold front, so highs will go from the 60s on Wednesday to 50s on Thursday.