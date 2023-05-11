Primex Plastics Corporation will invest $5.4 million to construct a new research and development center and expand their existing manufacturing space in Jasper.
As a result, the investment will bring 28 new jobs in Marion County as a result of the project.
Primex Color, a division of Primex Plastics Corporation, develops and manufactures custom color concentrates for plastics to be used in commercial, medical or food grade applications.
Through the expansion, the company will employ nearly 130 Tennesseans in Marion County.
“Tennessee’s strong business climate and skilled workforce make our state the ideal location for companies like Primex to thrive. I thank Primex for its additional investment of more than $5 million in Jasper and for creating greater opportunity for Tennessee families across Marion County,” Gov. Bill Lee said in a news release.
Doug Borgsdorf, business unit director, Primex Color, Compounding & Additives, said “We could not be more excited about the expansion of our Jasper, Tennessee, facility. We have a tremendous group of employees, a wonderful support structure with our local, regional and state governments and this relationship will allow us to hire, train and continue to build our great team. This expansion will also allow us to further develop innovative products for our customers and will provide us a state-of-the-art research center where we can work to develop sustainable plastic solutions. At Primex, we consider each community in which we reside to be a stakeholder in our company. Any opportunity to work alongside local governments to enhance our presence in the community is greatly appreciated, and we look forward to expanding our reach in Jasper.”