From rent, to gas, to groceries. The increase in prices is forcing people to find unique side hustles, like donating plasma.
It's been six years since Justin Rash last donated and he never thought he'd do it again. That was the recent rise in inflation.
"I will be making frequency donations twice a week. It's a big help, especially with gas and any little help with bills you need, it's a big help," he explained.
A quick Google search and you'll find several plasma donation places here in Chattanooga.
Dr. Jennifer Hanes with CSL Plasma said the donated plasma is used for surgeries, to create life saving medicine and help patients suffering from burns. It's also a quick way to make money.
"Right now in the Chattanooga area a new donor can make up to 825 dollars that first month and that's just for donating 2 times per week during the month," said Dr. Hanes.
The rise in prices for everything has lead to an increase in donors. Hanes said more people have started coming into their centers recently. When Rash and his wife arrived Sunday morning there was a line of people outside before the doors even opened.
"During the week ain't so bad, but on the weekends it gets pretty busy, my suggestion is when they first open so you can get in and out, but other than that they're pretty busy."
Hanes explained the process to donate can take about two to three hours your first visit. They'll walk you through the process and perform a health assessment. Each time you go in after that, you'll answer screening questions. have your vitals checked and then your ready to pump out your plasma.
Rash says he makes the 45 minute drive from Cleveland to Chattanooga twice a week, just to donate.
"I don't like needles, but it's worth it. It saves lives, it helps people, plus you get a little money in your pocket so it's definitely worth it."