The City of Chattanooga is taking a new step in an effort to address homelessness and affordable housing.
"We have been advocating for affordable housing for some time," said Chattanooga Regional Homeless Coalition Exec. Director Wendy Winters.
Winters worked for the Chattanooga Regional Homeless Coalition for years.
She noticed a rise in homelessness and a drop in affordable housing in just the past two years.
"Over the past two years, homelessness numbers have especially skyrocketed," said Winters.
Now the City of Chattanooga is taking $2.8 million of ARP funding to building a new homeless shelter.
"People will now have a year-round option which did not exist in Chattanooga previously," said Winters.
Mayor Tim Kelly's Director of Homelessness and Affordable Housing Sam Wolfe said there are many projects in the works to help with these issues, but this is the biggest and most complex.
"It's still way too early for us to have a location and we're still looking for a community partner," said Wolfe.
He said there are at least a thousand homeless people daily in Chattanooga. This new shelter will be able to hold hundreds more compared to the current shelter on 12th street.
"Approximately 100 beds per individuals any given night and there's over 1000 people experiencing homelessness in our community," said Wolfe. "So 700 people are out on the streets or more every single night here."
Winters added thsi also makes a big difference for law enforcement in the wake up a new law criminalizing camping in public settings, with a big effect on Tennessee's homeless population.
"If law enforcement encounters someone that needs to be somewhere where they're not, they can offer this shelter option," said Winters. "If there's not a shelter option, they enforce the law because they know they have nowhere to go."
She and Wolfe both agree that having a new permanent and bigger shelter is a big step for the city.
"If you're having to spend every single day wondering where you're going to sleep that night, people don't have the capacity to do all of those things, to get their lives together, to navigate the services, to ultimately find services and get off the streets," said Wolfe.
There is no set timeline on when the shelter will be built, but the City Council is set to vote on the shelter in the next month or so.