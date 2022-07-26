Three months after the Ocoee Whitewater Center in Polk County burned down, there are plans in the works to rebuild.
Lynne McClary remembers meeting inside the Ocoee Whitewater Center just weeks before it burned down.
"It was very emotional," recalled McClary. "The whitewater center, a lot of people like to call it the crown jewel."
She said after the center was closed for two years due to COVID, she was preparing to reopen the center in weeks.
"The fire came before the grand opening came, so that did not happen but it was in the works," said McClary.
She said although there is now little left, Polk County is getting a big outpouring of support.
"It sort of put polk County on the map on a little bigger scale, so to speak," said McClary. "You're talking a 7,000 square foot building here. There's not many of those in Polk County."
She hopes this extra community support will allow the Chamber of Commerce to show off all that Polk County has to offer.
"A lot of people come through the doors and learn about the Cherokee National Forest, the area, the river," said McClary. "So it was a loss in that respect even before the fire."
She said in the meantime, plans are already developing to rebuild such an important part of Polk County.
"Visitor oriented and community oriented," said McClary. "The building was wonderful, but for meetings or training purposes there wasn't a lot of classroom space."
McClary hopes that regardless of what happens moving forward into the future they hope to honor the years of history the one building had to offer.
"There is hope in utilizing those pieces in the new facility, kind of commemorating," said McClary.
There was no set date as to when rebuilding would begin.