Out of all the playrounds across Hamilton County, one man said there's not a lot of options when it comes to including children of all abilities.
"We want to raise awareness to the fact that there's children out there who can't play right now," said founder Skyler Phillips. "There's really nowhere for them to go."
Skyler Phillips said he's brought his children to playgrounds across the area, but he's noticed one aspect that was always missing.
"Once I started looking into it and realized there's a lot of people that can't do anything but sit there and watch other kids play, it broke my heart," said Phillips.
He's working with the City of Chattanooga, Harvesting Play, and Kiwanis Chattanooga to change that.
"It will be accessible all the way to to the top," said Phillips. "So there won't be anywhere that people who are able bodied can go that people who are not able bodied can't go."
He said the new playground will be behind the current playground at Heritage House Park, with several other features for families of all ages, like a pavilion and fenced area.
"We want to make this as less restrictive as possible," said Phillips.
He hopes building will begin in the spring and the playground will be completed in the Summer of 2023.
However, he said he needs a bit more funding before that can happen.
"Maybe in the $500 to $600 thousand dollar range and we probably need another million and a half, something like that," said Phillips.
He said he's looking for partners on this project, as well as indivual donations.
"We are going to be doing pavers and tiles that people can purchase on the website and then there's individual donations people can make as well," said Phillips.
To donate or purchase a tile, you can click here.