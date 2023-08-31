The convention center was built in 1985 and was renovated about 20 years ago.
“Meetings, conventions, and sporting events generate significant economic and social benefits to our community every year. Embracing the recommendations from this research will allow us to shape a vibrant convention district adorned with public art, shopping, and diverse dining options, ultimately enriching the Chattanooga experience for residents and visitors,” says Barry White, Chattanooga Tourism Co. CEO and President. “Our dedication to fostering the growing meeting industry will propel Hamilton County towards greater growth and prosperity.”
Earlier this year, the Chattanooga Tourism Co. engaged CSL to conduct a thorough futures study on the CCC and its role as a destination.
The study’s findings inform strategic decision making on matters related to the CCC's development, sustainability, governance, and future opportunities to align with the dynamic needs of event attendees while generating the greatest social and economic returns for our community.
CSL’s report offers a roadmap with recommendations to expand event spaces, improve services, increase supporting hotel inventory, and enhance downtown linkages.
The findings also emphasize the importance of keeping up with industry trends, suggesting updates to the CCC such as outdoor event space, dynamic pre-function areas, digital walls and panels, and unique food & beverage options.
Having received comprehensive insights, Chattanooga Tourism Co. has equipped stakeholders with this valuable information to empower them to make well-informed, data-driven decisions that will shape our community's path forward.
This data will remain instrumental in fostering thoughtfulness around the future of the CCC and championing tourism-related economic prospects for our community.
According to the latest data, Hamilton County hosts more than 15 million visitors each year who spend $1.5 billion in our community. On an average day, that’s 43,000 visitors spending $4.1 million; 15,000 of those visitors stay the night in our hotels. Visitor spending includes local sales taxes which saves each Hamilton County household $828 on their property tax bill each year.
A full presentation revealing the findings from the Futures Study will take place during one of two free professional development breakout sessions offered at the 2023 Chattanooga Tourism Summit on September 26 at the Convention Center. Sessions are a complimentary add-on for all Summit registrants.
Register for the Tourism Summit and the CCC Futures Study findings breakout session here.