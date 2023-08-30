Labor Day
Garbage and Recycle collection scheduled for Labor Day, Monday, September 4, 2023, will be collected normally.
There will be no changes to the collection day. The city of Chattanooga asks that you place containers along the curbside by 7:00 a.m. on collection day to ensure pickup.
The Birchwood Landfill and the Wood Recycle Center will be closed on Monday, September 4, 2023, and reopen on Tuesday, September 5, 2023.
The Refuse Collection Centers, Household Hazardous Waste Facility, and Recycle Collection Centers will be closed on Monday, September 4, 2023, and reopen on Tuesday, September 5, 2023.
Nightfall
Cherry Street / Martin Luther King Blvd / Market Street
- Cherry Street will be closed at E MLK Blvd on Friday from 3 pm until 12 midnight for Nightfall setup.
- Market Street will be closed from East 8th Street to East 10th Street, and ML King Blvd will be closed from Broad Street to Georgia Avenue from 5:30 pm until 12 midnight.
- These closures will be effective each Friday night through September 2, 2023.
The following closures and traffic limitations will be in place every Saturday from August 18th through December 20th, between the hours of Noon to Midnight to host West Village's Street Festivals:
- Pine Street will be fully closed directly in front of the Westin Hotel.
- No thru traffic will be permitted on Pine Street between W 7th Street and MLK Blvd
- W 8th Street between Chestnut Street and Pine Street will be closed to all traffic.
CONSTRUCTION
Lake Resort Drive and HWY 153 Ramps
Today TDOT crews closed the HWY 153 North ramps to and from North Access Road for slope stabilization repairs. These ramps will not reopen until November 2023.
During Lake Resort Drive's closure at the bridge construction site, N Access Road north of Dupont Parkway will be unusable for thru traffic unless traveling to HWY 153 southbound. All detouring vehicles MUST utilize Hixson Pike / Hamill Road or Cassandra Smith Road as the detour.
4000 Brainerd Road - PHASE 2
The following roads/lanes will be closed on Wednesday, July 12th through Friday, September 1st, for construction:
- Eastbound right lane of Brainerd Road between Parkdale Ave and Haley Drive
- Haney Drive intersection with Brainerd Road will be closed
Detours will be posted for the closed intersections.
4000 Brainerd Road
The following roads/lanes will be closed on Thursday, April 20, through Saturday, December 16, for construction:
- Eastbound right lane of Brainerd Road between Brookefield Ave and Sweetbriar Ave
- S Tuxedo Ave intersection with Brainerd Road will be closed
Detours will be posted for the closed intersections.
View CDOT's map of event and road closures for full details of these activities and other projects underway in our public space.