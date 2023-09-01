Labor Day
Garbage and Recycle collection scheduled for Labor Day, Monday, September 4, 2023, will be collected normally.
There will be no changes to the collection day. The city of Chattanooga asks that you place containers along the curbside by 7:00 a.m. on collection day to ensure pickup.
The Birchwood Landfill and the Wood Recycle Center will be closed on Monday, September 4, 2023, and reopen on Tuesday, September 5, 2023.
The Refuse Collection Centers, Household Hazardous Waste Facility, and Recycle Collection Centers will be closed on Monday, September 4, 2023, and reopen on Tuesday, September 5, 2023.
- Cherry Street at E MLK Blvd (begins 3:00 PM for set-up)
- Market Street between East 8th Street and East 10th Street
- Martin Luther King Blvd Between Broad Street and Georgia Avenue
- Street parking on Georgia Ave will be restricted
Reggie White Blvd between W 19th Street and the Skate Park access road will close on Saturday, September 2nd from 5 PM until 10 PM for the Gospel Showcase.
- Reggie White Blvd between the Chattanooga Skate Park north entrance and W 20th Street (Reggie White will remain closed until 6:00 PM Sunday for the Chattanooga Market)
- Chestnut Street between W 17th Street and W 19th Street
- W 19th Street between Reggie White Blvd and Chestnut Street
Reggie White Blvd between W 19th Street and the Skate Park access road will remain closed after Saturday's CFC Soccer Game and will reopen Sunday at 6:00 PM.
Moon River Festival Set-Up
Tremont Street between River Street and the waterfront will be closed Tuesday, September 5th through Sunday, September 10th for the Moon River Festival set-up and tear-down. Additional road closures will be announced next week.
View CDOT's map of events and road closures for full details of these activities and other projects underway in our public space.
CONSTRUCTION
Lake Resort Drive and HWY 153 Ramps
Today TDOT crews closed the HWY 153 North ramps to and from North Access Road for slope stabilization repairs. These ramps will not reopen until November 2023.
During Lake Resort Drive's closure at the bridge construction site, N Access Road north of Dupont Parkway will be unusable for thru traffic unless traveling to HWY 153 southbound. All detouring vehicles MUST utilize Hixson Pike / Hamill Road or Cassandra Smith Road as the detour.
4000 Brainerd Road - PHASE 2
The following roads/lanes will be closed on Wednesday, July 12th through Friday, September 1st, for construction:
- Eastbound right lane of Brainerd Road between Parkdale Ave and Haley Drive
- Haney Drive intersection with Brainerd Road will be closed
Detours will be posted for the closed intersections.
4000 Brainerd Road
The following roads/lanes will be closed on Thursday, April 20, through Saturday, December 16, for construction:
- Eastbound right lane of Brainerd Road between Brookefield Ave and Sweetbriar Ave
- S Tuxedo Ave intersection with Brainerd Road will be closed
Detours will be posted for the closed intersections.
