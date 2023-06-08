CONSTRUCTION
5509 Honeysuckle Drive
Honeysuckle Drive will be closed to through traffic from Thursday, June 8th, through Friday, June 9th. Emergency vehicles will be permitted through the closure.
Norfolk Southern Bridge Inspections
Norfolk Southern will conduct bridge inspections and track work at the following locations between Thursday, June 8th, through Tuesday, June 13th, which will involve brief lane closures.
Railroad Bridge Locations:
CUMMINGS HWY
ST ELMO AVE
TENNESSEE AVE
W 37TH STREET
ALTON PARK BLVD
100 East Main Street / Mitchell Street
The following traffic patterns will be in place Monday, June 5th through Wednesday, July 12th, 2023, to allow for the demolition of 100 E Main Street:
- Full closure of Mitchell Street between E Main Street and E 16th Street
- E Main between Rossville Ave and Mitchell Street will see a lane shift, including the temporary removal of several street parking spaces in the westbound lanes.
- Sidewalk closure on Mitchell Ave and E Main Street around the demolition site.
Veterans Bridge Southbound Ramp to Riverfront Parkway Westbound
The ramp from Veterans Bridge southbound to Riverfront Parkway westbound will be closed Tuesday, June 6th, until Saturday, June 10th, for work adjacent to the right-of-way.
2023 PAVING AND RESURFACING UPDATES
Completing the 2022-2023 Resurfacing Plan
The number of roadways seeing brief delays while paving will double in the coming weeks. No full closures are expected, but delays may be experienced as temporary flagging around single-lane closures occur.
Portions of the following roadways will see paving and resurfacing work for the weeks of Monday, June 5th through Friday, June 16th:
- Halsey St
- Mayfair Ave
- Rockford Ln
- Conner St
- Barbara Ln
- S Moore Rd
- Greenway View Dr
- S Sweetbriar Ave
- Bass Rd
- Davis Ave
- Sylvan Ave
- Sylvan Dr
- East Ave
- Wilsonia Ave
- Shallowford Rd
- Aubrey Ave
- 14th Ave
- 15th Ave
- E 30th St
- E 31st St
- E 37th St
EAST RIDGE
Beginning Wednesday, June 7th, crews will close the intersection of Cemetery Road and Ringgold Road, with an approximate completion by June 16.
All traffic attempting to access Cemetery Road from Ringgold Road will be redirected to Belvoir Avenue, where alternate route and detour signs will be placed.
Catoosa County
Ooltewah Ringgold Road across the state line will be closed Thursday and Friday nights from about 8:00 pm to 6:00 am each night so contractors for the new Enclave shopping center (Publix) can complete utility work (just before the East Brainerd Road intersection).
Two alternate routes will be posted during this nighttime work: either Cherokee Valley Road to East Brainerd Road or East Brainerd Road to I-75 South.
Westbound Exterior Lane (Between McBrien Road & Dover Lane)
EAST RIDGE, TN- Beginning on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, crews will close the exterior westbound lane between McBrien Road & Dover Lane on Ringgold Road.
During this closure, all traffic attempting to travel westbound on Ringgold Road will be directed to merge into the interior lane before the McBrien Road & Ringgold Road intersection.
University Street / E 8th Street
UTC will be performing major renovations to several university-owned dormitories, which will require the following closures beginning Monday, May 8 at 6:00 am until Friday, August 4 at 5:00 pm:
- University Street between Flinn Street and E 8th Street
- E 8th Street between Campus Drive and Palmetto Street
The contractor will maintain access to Brown Academy and other properties within the closure.
4000 Brainerd Road
The following roads/lanes will be closed on Thursday, April 20, through Saturday, December 16, for construction:
- Eastbound right lane of Brainerd Road between Brookefield Ave and Sweetbriar Ave
- S Tuxedo Ave intersection with Brainerd Road will be closed
Detours will be posted for the closed intersections.
SPECIAL EVENTS
The following roads and intersections will be closed every Friday through September 2nd from 5:30 PM until 12 Midnight:
- Cherry Street at E MLK Blvd (begins 3:00 PM for set-up)
- Market Street between East 8th Street and East 10th Street
- Martin Luther King Blvd between Broad Street and Georgia Avenue
Chattanooga Football Club Home Match
The following roads will be closed on Saturday, June 10th, from 11:00 AM until 12 Midnight:
- Reggie White Blvd between the Chattanooga Skate Park north entrance and W 20th Street (Reggie White will remain closed until 6:00 PM Sunday for the Chattanooga Market)
- Chestnut Street between W 17th Street and W 19th Street
- W 19th Street between Reggie White Blvd and Chestnut Street
Street parking will be prohibited on Chestnut Street within the closure on the dates/times listed above. Vehicles left within the closure will be towed at the owner's expense.
The following roads will be closed Saturday, June 10th, from 6 AM until 6 PM for Paw Palooza:
- River Street between Renaissance Park to Sushi Nabe
- Tremont Street from the Theatre Centre to The Blue Rhino
Reggie White Blvd between W 19th Street and the Skate Park access road will remain closed after Saturday's CFC Match and reopen Sunday, June 11th at 6:00 PM.
View CDOT's map of event and road closures for full details of these activities and other projects underway in our public space.