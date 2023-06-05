CONSTRUCTION CLOSURES
EAST RIDGE
Beginning Wednesday, June 7th, crews will close the intersection of Cemetery Road and Ringgold Road, with an approximate completion by June 16.
All traffic attempting to access Cemetery Road from Ringgold Road will be redirected to Belvoir Avenue, where alternate route and detour signs will be placed.
Catoosa County
Ooltewah Ringgold Road across the state line will be closed Thursday and Friday nights from about 8:00 pm to 6:00 am each night so contractors for the new Enclave shopping center (Publix) can complete utility work (just before the East Brainerd Road intersection).
Two alternate routes will be posted during this nighttime work: either Cherokee Valley Road to East Brainerd Road or East Brainerd Road to I-75 South.
Westbound Exterior Lane (Between McBrien Road & Dover Lane)
EAST RIDGE, TN- Beginning on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, Talley Construction crews will close the exterior westbound lane between McBrien Road & Dover Lane on Ringgold Road.
During this closure, all traffic attempting to travel westbound on Ringgold Road will be directed to merge into the interior lane before the McBrien Road & Ringgold Road intersection.
University Street / E 8th Street
UTC will be performing major renovations to several university-owned dormitories, which will require the following closures beginning Monday, May 8 at 6:00 am until Friday, August 4 at 5:00 pm:
- University Street between Flinn Street and E 8th Street
- E 8th Street between Campus Drive and Palmetto Street
The contractor will maintain access to Brown Academy and other properties within the closure.
4000 Brainerd Road
The following roads/lanes will be closed on Thursday, April 20, through Saturday, December 16, for construction:
- Eastbound right lane of Brainerd Road between Brookefield Ave and Sweetbriar Ave
- S Tuxedo Ave intersection with Brainerd Road will be closed
Detours will be posted for the closed intersections.
EVENTS
Nightfall
The following roads and intersections will be closed each Friday night through September 1, from 5:30 pm until 12 Midnight:
- Cherry Street at E MLK Blvd (begins 3:00 pm for set-up)
- Market Street between East 8th Street and East 10th Street
- Martin Luther King Blvd between Broad Street and Georgia Avenue
- Street parking on Georgia Ave will be restricted
Riverbend Festival
The following roads will be closed Sunday, May 28 at 8:00 pm until Tuesday, June 6 at 2:00 pm:
- Riverfront Parkway between north Molly Lane intersection and E Aquarium Way
- Chestnut Street between W Aquarium Way and Riverfront Parkway
- Power Alley between W Aquarium Way and Riverfront Parkway
Chattanooga Market
Reggie White Blvd between W 19th Street and the Skate Park access road will reopen Sunday, June 12 at 6:00 pm.
View CDOT's map of event and road closures for full details of these activities and other projects underway in our public space.