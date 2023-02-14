With spring approaching, it's time to get outside again, and Dalton has a great park waiting for you.
One of Dalton’s newly renovated parks, the Dalton Green Park, is located at 117 N. Selvidge Street and has recently been updated with a new playground structure and mulch surface.
The playground, adjacent to the Whitfield County Courthouse and the gazebo, was installed in late November 2022 and is a great place for kids (or adults!) to play.
The playground is bright and colorful and low to the ground, with slides and a climbing structure. Additionally, there are ground level sensory features that kids of different ability levels can access and enjoy.
"Those are low elements that anybody can have access to," Sharpe said. "Many of those are set up where you speak into it, and maybe someone across the playground can hear, or they make noises."
With constant foot traffic to the county courthouse, as well as people visiting neighboring restaurants or businesses, the Dalton Green Park is a great place for some of downtown Dalton's youngest visitors to spend some time playing.
"That’s why we plan to continue to add to It," Sharpe said. "We also included Dalton Green in the downtown disc golf course, one of the the disc golf baskets was installed there. So there are just small things that we’re adding to that park to give park visitors or just downtown visitors more reason to branch out, go across town, or downtown. It's one of those places where you can stop and hang out for a little bit."
The Parks and Recreation Department has plans to continue to add to the park, including replacing the benches and adding a disc golf basket.
So, head to the Dalton Green Park and enjoy the sunshine.