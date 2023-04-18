Piper Fowler, a sophomore from Cleveland High School, will represent Team USA in Turkey

Cleveland High School sophomore Piper Fowler made history on Saturday when she won the U17 Freestyle National Championship in Spokane, Washington.
After three hard-fought matches, Piper emerged victorious against the #3 ranked girl in the country in a best-of-three finals, winning 5-1 and 10-2.
This victory means that Piper will now represent Team USA at the U17 World Championships in Istanbul, Turkey in August.
"This is the first time anyone in the history of Tennessee Girls Wrestling has done something of this magnitude," Coach Josh Bosken said.
In addition to her success on the mat, Piper is also a straight-A student.
We congratulate Piper and best of luck as she represents Team USA in Istanbul in August.