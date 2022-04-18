A Palmer, Tennessee man is in the hospital recovering from an apparent pipe bomb explosion. When Carl James Arnold gets out, he may be facing federal charges after Grundy County Sheriffs Deputies found several pipe bombs, marijuana, weapons, ammo, and cash inside his home.
"He's going to lose his left hand," Grundy County Sheriff Clint Shrum said.
On Saturday night, 33 year old Carl James Arnold, known as CJ, showed up to the emergency room in Dunlap with injuries consistent with an explosion.
"He was flown to an area hospital where he has some severe injuries, he's fortunate that he did not die," Sheriff Shrum said.
Deputies then conducted a search warrant at his home off of Stagecoach Road in Palmer, Tennessee.
"We wanted to find out are we dealing with a pipe bomb, are we dealing with a hand grenade, what is it that we're dealing with and were there any more," Shrum said.
Sheriff Shrum said there were more.
"We initially found three additional tubes in that back of the truck that we suspected might be pipe bombs, those were x rayed, they were actually filled with ammunition and they had been capped on both ends," Sheriff Shrum said
He said they also found 70 pounds of marijuana, $7,700 in cash, and four firearms, including a fully automatic Glock handgun. The Sheriffs Office asked the ATF to get involved with the investigation because Arnold is convicted felon.
"I don't think that he was, or had a motive to bomb or blow up, any body else, that's not been brought to our attention, there's nothing that would lead us to that, we just don't know what he was doing," Sheriff Shrum said.
Sheriff Shrum said the community shouldn't be worried.
"I don't think the community needs to be alarmed that we've got a uni bomber in Palmer, that's not the case," Sheriff Shrum said.
Arnold could be facing federal charges for manufacturing an explosive device.
Investigators said an additional person may be involved.