Pilot safe; no injuries reported in emergency landing on I-40 in Knoxville

A small plane was forced to make an emergency landing on I-40 Eastbound Saturday afternoon.
According to Knoxville Police say the plane stalled during the flight and the pilot was forced to make an emergency landing.
Our sister station in Knoxville (WBIR) has been told the pilot is okay and no vehicles were struck during the landing. No injuries were reported.
