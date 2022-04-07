Tri-Community Volunteer Firefighters responded to a plane crash on Thursday at the Collegedale Municipal Airport.
It happened around 6:45PM.
Officials say a single engine plane crash while landing.
The pilot, whose name has not been released, received minor injuries.
At 6:43pm, our volunteers were dispatched to the Collegedale Municipal Airport for a plane crash. A single engine plane crashed on landing. The pilot was checked by Hamilton County EMS with minor injuries and denied transport. pic.twitter.com/Dpio7vmZJf— Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department (@TriCommunityFD) April 7, 2022
The pilot was checked out by EMS at the scene and did not want to be taken to a hospital.
The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.
The airport has resumed normal operations.
Stay with the Local 3 News app for updates to this developing story.