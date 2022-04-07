040722 collegedale plane crash
Photo by Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department

Tri-Community Volunteer Firefighters responded to a plane crash on Thursday at the Collegedale Municipal Airport.

It happened around 6:45PM.

Officials say a single engine plane crash while landing.

The pilot, whose name has not been released, received minor injuries.

The pilot was checked out by EMS at the scene and did not want to be taken to a hospital.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

The airport has resumed normal operations.

