A Pikeville man faces a felony charge, accused of having a sexual relationship with a minor.
In late October, at the request of 12th District Attorney General Mike Taylor, TBI special agents began investigating 20 year-old Braydon Pendergrass.
NEWS: A Pikeville man faces a felony charge of Statutory Rape following a TBI investigation into his relationship with a minor.— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) March 30, 2022
DETAILS: https://t.co/eUzeQz2sG7 pic.twitter.com/z0YlM9sBRo
Agents subsequently developed information Pendergrass had a sexual encounter with a minor earlier in the month.
On Monday, the Bledsoe County Grand Jury returned an indictment, charging Pendergrass with one count of Statutory Rape.
Authorities subsequently booked him into the Bledsoe County Jail.