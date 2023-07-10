A Pikeville man was arrested Monday in relation to a homicide in Sparta, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said.
According to the TBI, Clayton Matthew Watson has been charged with first degree murder for the death of 24-year-old Dara Jade Baker, who was found dead inside a residence on Cherry Road in White County on Monday morning.
TBI agents, the White County Sheriff’s Office, and the office of the 13th Judicial District Attorney General’s Office arrested Watson.
He is being held on a $1 million bond in the White County Jail.
