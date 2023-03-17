Lee Station Baptist Church in Pikeville has been helping people through its 'House of Hope' ministry for years.
The ministry provides food, clothing, and furniture to people who need them. It also helps people pay for medication and utility bills; they'll try to meet it if needed. Private donations are used to fund the ministry.
Pastor Bill Wolfe and his congregation are now taking on a new project that will soon help the community.
It's called 'The House of New Beginnings.'
The small home is a big dream for Wolfe.
The project involves a home located next to the church that was once a parsonage. It has been vacant for several years.
"The house hasn't had any major renovations to it probably since it was built, so we're going to go in and gut it and redo the inside from top to bottom," Wolfe told Local 3 News.
Church members and volunteers offer their time, talent, and service to remodel the home.
The home, originally built in the 1960s, will provide temporary emergency housing for people in need.
Wolfe envisions the home being a place to stay for those experiencing homelessness, who have lost their home due to a fire, or who are trying to get out of an abusive relationship.
"We want to be that spot for them," said Wolfe. It will provide a short-term solution while they get back on their feet.
"It's not a long-term solution, but we will be able to get them from point a to point b," he told Local 3 News.
Money, supplies, and volunteers are needed to help remodel the home.
Anyone interested in helping should call Pastor Bill Wolfe at (423) 667-2287.
Wolfe hopes to have the home finished by this fall.