Good Tuesday. The picture-perfect weather will continue with amazing weather this evening. Skies will be clear, and temps will fall through the 70s.
Wednesday will sport another cool start with morning temps in the 50s. We will keep the sunshine and low humidity with highs in the low 80s.
Thursday and Friday we will see our temperature and humidity levels climbing SLIGHTLY. It will still feel great (especially in the morning), and we will still have plenty of sunshine.
The weekend will see the gradual warm-up continue with highs in the mid-80s both Saturday and Sunday. Skies will be mostly sunny with a few passing clouds.
Next week will remain sunny and dry, but we will manage to climb into the upper 80s through at least the first half of the week.
