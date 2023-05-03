Good Wednesday. We will be a little breezy this evening, but it still should feel great. Overnight we will turn chilly with temps dropping into the upper 30s and low 40s. Thursday will warm nicely with mostly sunny skies and highs reaching the low to mid 70s.
Clouds move in Friday bringing some scattered showers in the afternoon. We will be a little cooler with highs only in the upper 60s.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy with spotty showers on and off all day. We should still manage a high of 77. Sunday will get even warmer with a high of 83. We may get a spotty shower or two, but I don't expect much Sunday.
Monday through Wednesday will see highs in the low to mid-80s each day with scattered thunderstorms possible each day.
