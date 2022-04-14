Good Thursday. We should have great weather this evening with clear skies and temps in the 60s. Friday will be a nice one also as temps climb to the mid 70s under a mostly sunny sky. We will be a little breezy Friday afternoon so break out the kites and do your thing!
Saturday another front will move in and bring heavy rain and some thunderstorms between 4am and 9am. Lightning and gusty winds will also be possible with these storms. Expect more than 1" of rain in some spots. In the afternoon we may see a residual shower or two as the high climbs to 76.
Easter Sunday will be cloudy all day with a few sporadic showers that could pop up at any time. They will be few and far between, so if the sunrise service is happening outside you may or may not get away with it. The high Sunday will be cooler at 68.
For the latest, download the Local 3 Weather app.