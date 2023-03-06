Good Monday. it was a picture-perfect day today, and we will enjoy it again Tuesday as temps start in the low 50s and climb to the mid-70s. Skies will be mostly sunny.
Wednesday offers a change with cooler air moving in and a few afternoon rain showers. Temps will range from a cool morning low of 42 to a high of only 59.
Thursday will see scattered showers on and of all day with a high of only 56. Showers will last through Friday morning then begin to clear out as the high reaches a nice 62.
We start the weekend dry with temps Saturday ranging from 40 in the morning to 61 in the afternoon. we will have partly cloudy skies. Sunday morning we will have more rain showers and a high of 58.
