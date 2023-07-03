It's sunflower season in Tennessee, and the fields at Smith-Perry Berries in Ooltewah are filled with bright blooms.
Starting Wednesday, July 5, the farm will be open daily from 9 am - 9 pm offering lots of activities, with beautiful land to walk, enjoy and photograph.
Spanning 30 acres, there are fields just for viewing and photography, and other fields where you are allowed to pick your own flowers to take home. Personal pictures are free while professional pictures with your own photographer as asked to pay a $35 fee. Boots or old shoes are recommended if it has been raining, there will be mud.
The farm grows several varieties of sunflowers ranging in size and color range; all florist quality, and pollen-less. You can pick flowers by bucket or per flower, with a bucket costing $20 and individual flowers costing $2.
On July 7th and 8th, when the picture field is expected to be in full bloom, the farm will have a "Picking for the Kids" event, during which $10 of each bucket purchased will be donated to Children's Hospital at Erlanger.
Smith-Perry Berries is located at 9626 Ooltewah Georgetown Rd, Ooltewah, TN 37363.
For more information can be found on their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Smithperryberries