Good Wednesday. We will have another chilly night with lows dropping into the 30s. Be ready for areas of frost, especially in higher elevations.
Get outdoors and enjoy your Thursday afternoon of sunshine and highs in the low 70s.
Friday will be cloudy with a few showers in the morning and then on and off in the afternoon. Friday evening we will have some thunderstorms moving in with the possibility of strong to severe storms overnight into Saturday morning. Highs Friday will still reach the low 70s.
Saturday after 7 am we will see clearing skies and awesome weather for the rest of the weekend with highs in the low 70s both Saturday and Sunday.
Next week we will warm through the week with chances for scattered thunderstorms much of the week.
