Before the Tennessee legislative special session a group of physicians attempted to hand-deliver a petition demanding common sense gun laws.
After sitting in for day one of the special session, Dr. Bansal says she doesn’t know if she should feel hopeful.
"In a way, I'm hopeful. What they said to me face to face was that they would read my petitions and they would take the consideration and they feel like they're going to make progress,” she pauses. “I don't know after looking at the session it's more of the same.”
Dr. Bansal says the legislature failed to act before adjourning in April. She says she had hoped the Covenant shooting would lead to action.
"This isn't just about Nashville, this isn't just about Covenant. It's just that it's hit our home,” she says.
Dr. Bansal grew up in Nashville and says she never feared guns in school. Now, she is having conversations with her son about how to prepare if he hears “firecrackers” at school.
She questions how gun violence keeps happening week after week.
“The answer? It's the guns,” she says. “Yes!” the crowd chants. “Firearms are now the number one leading cause of death in children in the United States."
Dr. Katrina Green, an emergency physician in Nashville, says on the day of the Covenant shooting, she was on the way to work when she was notified of the mass casualty event.
She says her hospital is not a trauma center, but they prepared in case others were overwhelmed.
Later, she learned two of the children killed that day have parents in the medical community, and she says that hit home.
"One of the things my training did not prepare for was the soul-crushing, heartbreaking sound of the wails of mothers when you tell them that their child is dead,” she says. “And what do we hear from the politicians? More of the same thoughts and prayers. We don't want to hear any more thoughts or prayers without our elected leaders taking action to prevent these tragedies."
Doctors Bansal and Green say legislators continue to disregard what Tennesseans want, and they want to see change.