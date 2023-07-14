Driving the I-24 and I-75 interchange can be a headache in the busy daytime hours.
"If you're going towards Chattanooga or Nashville, you're going to get to where you're at a dead stop where you're barely moving, and it could take an extra ten minutes or so," said driver David King.
Phase one of the $160,954,545 construction project has not solved the issue of backup in the area where Tennessee meets Georgia.
"We travel the interstates 75 and 65 and north out of Nashville to Indianapolis. We see this all the time," said driver Phil Sheppard.
Exits 183A and 184 will be shut down starting Friday at 9 P.M. to prepare the roads for more traffic in the detour areas. The Moore Road bridge and McBrien Road bridge will be shut down for a year starting Wednesday.
Rae Anne Bradley with the Tennessee Department of Transportation walked us through the detour route.
"This continuous flow detour is where passenger vehicles are going to have continuous flow movement through the detour and won't have to stop at any signals," said Bradley.
Detour signs will be out to help guide drivers.
"We want to do everything we can to reduce impacts to drivers," said Bradley.
The official construction to the interstates begins in November and is expected to be complete by August 2025.
You can look at the TDOT project page for more information.
Traffic is expected to increase during this time. You can search accidents and alternate routes on the Local 3 Traffic map here.