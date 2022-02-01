The Pfizer vaccine may soon be available for children 6 months to 5 years old.
If authorized, the Pfizer shot would be the first COVID-19 vaccine available for the youngest children, protecting more people in our community.
"It means that they're less likely to transmit to others and hopefully this is just one step further towards getting to an end to this pandemic," Pediatrician & Senior Medical Advisor at PM Pediatrics Dr. Christina Johns said.
The omicron variant has led to a dramatic spike in pediatric cases. Last week, more than 800,000 child COVID-19 cases were reported.
"This really would be a very, very crucial time for us to make an intervention like this," Dr. Johns said.
The FDA is expected to eventually sign off on three doses for kids under 5, but regulators believe two doses in the meantime should provide enough protection against the omicron variant.
"It's only a two micogram dose, where as for adults it's 30 micrograms," Access Family Pharmacy Dr. Jake Standefer said.
The FDA will need to approve, then the CDC, then the director before distribution.
"We have not heard about any safety signals," Dr. Johns said.
Experts said the two dose vaccine should receive emergency use authorization by early March.
"Parents are obviously eager to get their kids vaccinated that way they don't have to quarantine from school and more importantly to prevent them from getting sick," Dr. Standefer said.
Dr. Standefer said once they receive the shots, they'll be ready to administer them.
"We do have pediatric nurses employed here at Access Pharmacy, so we're used to handling the younger kids," Dr. Standefer said.
Children under the age of 5 are the only group in the United States not authorized to receive a vaccine just yet, but anyone over the age of 5 is eligible.