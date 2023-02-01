Celebrate National Love Your Pet Day with a dog-friendly places around the Tennessee Valley

PetSmart is looking for one cat and one dog to become a 'Chief Toy Tester'.

PetSmart says you will serve as a brand ambassador, participate in quarterly unboxing videos, Salon spaw days and more!

Benefits:

  • $10,000 Compensation
  • Early access to toys, treats and services!
  • VIP experience at in-store events

Pet age & vaccine requirements include: 

  • Age: 16 weeks or older
  • Rabies vaccination is required (not applicable to stores in Hawaii) for all age-appropriate pets (cats and dogs) Puppies and kittens must be at least 16 weeks of age and had at least two series of vaccine boosters that were given at least 2 weeks apart prior to checking into the PetsHotel/DDC.
  • Dogs/puppies – Rabies, Distemper-Adenovirus-Parvo-Parainfluenza, & Bordetella
  • Cats/kittens – Rabies, Rhinotracheitis, Calicivirus, Panleukopenia

To apply, click here

