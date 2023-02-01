PetSmart is looking for one cat and one dog to become a 'Chief Toy Tester'.
PetSmart says you will serve as a brand ambassador, participate in quarterly unboxing videos, Salon spaw days and more!
Benefits:
- $10,000 Compensation
- Early access to toys, treats and services!
- VIP experience at in-store events
Pet age & vaccine requirements include:
- Age: 16 weeks or older
- Rabies vaccination is required (not applicable to stores in Hawaii) for all age-appropriate pets (cats and dogs) Puppies and kittens must be at least 16 weeks of age and had at least two series of vaccine boosters that were given at least 2 weeks apart prior to checking into the PetsHotel/DDC.
- Dogs/puppies – Rabies, Distemper-Adenovirus-Parvo-Parainfluenza, & Bordetella
- Cats/kittens – Rabies, Rhinotracheitis, Calicivirus, Panleukopenia
To apply, click here!