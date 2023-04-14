A possible 400-space RV park on the Tennessee River in Marion County has sparked a petition in opposition in the town of New Hope, Tennessee, where fewer than 1,000 people live in relative seclusion.
New Hope resident Jasen King said he and other residents are opposed to a possible RV park developers are looking to build on the 110-acre Turner farm just north of the Shelby Rhinehart Bridge over the Tennessee River between New Hope and neighboring South Pittsburg. King said he started the petition now circulating as a paper document and plans to present it at the next town meeting.
"I'm still collecting petition papers and have about 100 signatures in hand," King said Wednesday in a phone interview.
King said residents voiced opposition to city leaders when the RV park was first discussed publicly in March. Another resident, Rhonda Lawson, said Thursday in an email to the Chattanooga Times Free Press she was suspicious of the proposed campground's sudden appearance.
