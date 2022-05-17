A national animal rights organization is stepping in to push Bradley County leaders to take action over a violent case of animal cruelty recorded on video.
Two 16-year-olds were arrested over their alleged involvement in the incident. They were charged with aggravated animal cruelty and intentional killing of an animal.
In a video shared with Local 3 News, one of the teenagers can be seen beating a stray dog several times with a stick. The dog later died.
A representative for PETA told Local 3 News Tuesday they digitally sent a letter to the directors of both Cleveland City and Bradley County Schools to push them to implement their kindness-to-animals curriculum.
But representatives for the Cleveland City School District said they have not yet heard a word.
"Our school system has not received anything from PETA as of 5:00 this afternoon," said Dawn Robinson, chair of the Cleveland City School District. "It's very tragic what happened to that dog. It's just horrible."
Local 3 News also contacted several representatives of the Bradley County School District to ask if they received the letter and if they had any response, but calls were not immediately returned.