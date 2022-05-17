The national animal rights group called on Cleveland City and Bradley County Schools to implement a kindness-to-animals curriculum.

A national animal rights organization is stepping in to push Bradley County leaders to take action over a violent case of animal cruelty recorded on video.

Two 16-year-olds were arrested over their alleged involvement in the incident. They were charged with aggravated animal cruelty and intentional killing of an animal.

In a video shared with Local 3 News, one of the teenagers can be seen beating a stray dog several times with a stick. The dog later died.

A representative for PETA told Local 3 News Tuesday they digitally sent a letter to the directors of both Cleveland City and Bradley County Schools to push them to implement their kindness-to-animals curriculum.

But representatives for the Cleveland City School District said they have not yet heard a word.

"Our school system has not received anything from PETA as of 5:00 this afternoon," said Dawn Robinson, chair of the Cleveland City School District. "It's very tragic what happened to that dog. It's just horrible."

Local 3 News also contacted several representatives of the Bradley County School District to ask if they received the letter and if they had any response, but calls were not immediately returned.

Given that young people all around the country are acting out and becoming violent, likely in part because of the challenges and trauma resulting from
the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s vital that schools set a standard of compassion," the letter read.
 
In the letter, representatives ask the district to use their curriculum called "TeachKind," which is a series of courses on social justice and the importance of developing empathy.
 
"These sort of actions of extreme cruelty that are carried out by young people do need to be treated as massive red flags," said Kenneth Montville, senior education projects manager at PETA. "By teaching empathy and compassion in schools, we can curb this epidemic of bullying, violence against animals, violence against others."
 
Robinson said the district would be open to implementing the curriculum in the district, but she said the district already has a similar curriculum.
 
"Capturing Kids' Hearts" encourages teaching kids kindness in and out of the classroom.
 
"We don't want to add more stuff to teachers' plates," said Robinson. "But we want it to just be part of the culture of the school."

