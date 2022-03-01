The CHI Therapy Pet Program is back in full force after being suspended during the height of the pandemic.
Omar is a Golden Retriever. He has a very special job at CHI Memorial Hospital. He's a therapy dog.
Omar is from Istanbul but now lives in Chattanooga with his owner, Wayne Gratigny.
He visits patients, visitors, and staff at CHI Memorial Hospital.
Omar has been a part of the Pet Therapy Program for the past five years. The program started after Gratigny's wife passed away and he thought there was a need to add his furry friend to a cause like this.
It started with his first Golden Retriever, Sadie. Now, Omar and Shelby, join him at the hospital too.
"My first wife battled cancer up here from 1998-2005. I knew they didn't have any therapy dogs but I had a grandson that was at TC Thompson and he had a different therapy dog every day. So when I retired I went to the head of volunteers, Jean Payne, and she said we don't have a therapy dog program, but we can start one." Gratigny said.
Before Covid-19 hit, the program had almost 20 dogs. On Wednesdays, they visit the oncology floor. If a patient would like a visit, they leave a special dog card on their door but Omar already knows his way around.
"He knows those rooms. I don't have to take him there. He knows when he's turning...this is where I turn...this is where I get a dog cookie," Gratigny said.
Wayne says the patients love seeing Omar and look forward to his visits.
"He is really really good at it. He's so tall he can get his head on the bed. People they're going through a lot if they're in oncology and they will work and work and work ....so that they can get over there and pet Omar and he's got his head up there for him," He said.
Jean Payne, the Director of Volunteer Services at CHI Memorial said she loves working with the volunteers that help at the hospital but the Pet Therapy Program provides a deeper level of peace to everyone.
"It is very powerful to see that connection and it's such an added blessing to our program to be able to offer that..to those that are waiting, those that are having life changes, it's just...it's been a real joy to see," She said.
The program has been around since 2012 and continues to provide a deeper level of peace to everyone.
To become a volunteer with the Pet Therapy Program at CHI Memorial Hospital, click here or call (423) 495-8610.