Pet Placement Center searches for shy dog that escaped on Thursday
Jordan Rudzinski
The Pet Placement Center is asking for the public's help in locating a very shy dog who escaped from the facility at 5975 Dayton Blvd in Red Bank on Thursday, March 16 around noon.
The Director of PPC says Almond Joy is a timid female Australian Sheperd mix.
It was reported that she was last seen on Roberts Mill Road in Signal Mountain on March 17th at 6:35 pm.
She will likely run away if approached, but PPC is setting humane traps in areas that receive sightings.
If you see Almond Joy please call or text Brooke at 970-451-3561 or call Pet Placement Center at 423-877-0738.
