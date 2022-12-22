As temperatures drop Thursday night, you'll want to remember to watch your pets closely in these below freezing conditions.
"Having those temperatures in the teens is really dangerous and can even be life threatening to these animals," said McKamey Animal Center Director of Development Lauren Mann.
LOCAL CONDITIONS | Local 3 Weather
Mann is reminding pet owners to not just prepare yourself for the incoming cold weather, but to prepare your pets as well.
"In the City of Chattanooga, Red Bank, and Lakesite, the law is if it is 35 degrees or lower, they have to provide that insulation or bring them inside," said Mann.
She said to keep your pets indoors as much as possible.
If you have time to take your pets outdoors, limit time outside and be careful what is outside for the animal.
"The hay and blankets absorb moisture and can freeze and stick to your pets if left outside and can cause death and hypothermia, so straw is definitely what you want to use," said Mann.
Pets can experience symptoms from being exposed to the cold or wind too long, like windburn, hypothermia, and frostbite.
"Anytime your dog is lethargic and shouldn't be, that's always a good thing to look for," said Mann. "The color of their gums can tell you a lot. Of course, if they're cold to the touch and not responding, you want to seek medical attention right away from your vet."
If your pet starts to get ansty indoors, she said mental stimulation can do as much as a walk outside.
"While they're inside you can use different puzzle feeders, different games. You can hide treats around the house so they can have a hide and seek of their own if you will," said Mann.
Mann also suggests to be prepared if your pipes burst by having an emergency supply kit for your pet if you need to evacuate your home.