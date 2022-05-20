A pet food drive-thru will be held in Dalton on Saturday.
Keita's Kitchen Pet Food Pantry will be at the ADREAM Headquarters in Rocky Face from 5:30pm to 7:00pm to distribute the pet food.
Keita’s Kitchen Pet Food Pantry provides food for dogs and cats to low income individuals/families.
This program is designed to assist individuals/families with keeping pets they already have in their homes as part of their families. This program acts as relief when individuals/families have personal crises or disasters that leave them unable to care for their pets.
The goal of the program is for owners to never have to consider forfeiting their pets simply because they have fallen on hard times and personal funds are limited.
Keita’s Kitchen services Catoosa, Hamilton, Murray, Walker, and Whitfield Counties.
Check out the pantry FAQs page for more information on eligibility and how to apply.
DURING THE DRIVE-THRU:
Everyone is asked to remain in their vehicles unless you've pre-registered with Dani as a volunteer.
Attendees are asked to park to either side of the driveway to leave a space in the middle for vehicles to pull through and exit.
If you did not receive food assistance prior to the health crisis, you will need a photo ID, proof of income, proof of residency, and a completed pantry application.
If you do not have an application to complete ahead of time then one will can be provided at the event.
Please note that cars will be lined up by staff members ONLY. Staff members will provide additional instructions on site.
Attendees are asked to be prepared for volunteers to place food in your trunk or truck bed. Volunteers will not be able to place food inside your vehicle.