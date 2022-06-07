Happy Tuesday, everyone! It’s been a wet start to the day, with periods of scattered showers & storms moving through the area. Look for mostly cloudy skies, warm & muggy conditions this afternoon with a chance for more scattered storms developing. One or two of the storms could be strong with heavy rain, gusty winds, and lightning.
Tonight, another period of showers & storms will likely build into the area late tonight into early Wednesday morning. Again, heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds will be possible with any storms.
Wednesday will feature mostly cloudy skies with a northwest flow entrenched around the area. This will lead to more rounds of showers & storms throughout the day time and night time hours. Highs will be in the mid 80s with overnight lows in the upper 60s.
We’re back to daily pop-up rain and storm chances for Friday into the weekend. A weak front may provide us with slightly cooler & drier air by late this weekend.