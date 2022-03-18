T.G.I.F, everyone! Our Friday is Today is a Storm Alert Weather Day. Our area is split between a Level 2/5 Slight Risk (Chattanooga & to the south and west) and Level 1/5 Marginal Risk for severe storms possible. Those levels mean that there is probability for isolated to scattered severe storms.
We are in the midst of rain and some embedded thunder and lightning for our early afternoon.
We should see the first wave of rain tapering off by mid-afternoon, with some dry time through late-afternoon. We will not be completely done with rain as a new wave of storms will develop as we move towards the evening hours with the actual cold front.
This wave will be scattered, hit or miss individual storms that should develop in the evening and night hours. Storms that do develop could have more instability to work with, increasing the risk for strong to severe storms. Wind will remain the greatest threat, but isolated hail and even a tornado or two may be possible.
Please stay weather aware for your Friday night.
Our weekend is looking fantastic with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs on Saturday will be a bit cool, only in the upper 50s to low 60s, the plenty of sunshine on Sunday with highs back well into the 60s. Spring officially arrives Sunday morning at 11:33 AM ET.
Another active pattern and possibly stormy pattern looks to develop by the middle of next week!
Have a great Friday!