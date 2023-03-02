Good morning, our weather focus today is on the potential for localized flooding as multiple waves of showers and storms will pass our area throughout your Thursday. Rain will be on and off, but you’ll want your umbrella handy all day. Another 0.5-1.5” of rain is possible. There will be very little change in temperatures today, staying in the 60s. Then overnight, there will be a few widely scattered showers with lows in the upper 50s.
Friday will be a Storm Alert Weather Day as the risk for severe weather returns. A narrow band of heavy rain and storms will move from west to east across our area from about 11am to 3pm ET associated with a cold front. Damaging wind gusts and an isolated tornado will be possible. Additionally, Friday will be windy with wind sustained from the south at 20-30mph, gusts up to 50mph. Tree and powerline damage may be caused by these non-thunderstorm winds. There will be breaks in the clouds for the afternoon with warm highs near 74. Then, clouds will increase again Friday night with cooler lows from 40-45, remaining breezy.
Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 60s, and Sunday will have abundant sunshine and a mild high of 68. The pleasant weather will continue on Monday with a mix of sun and clouds, highs in the low 70s, and only a late day spotty shower chance.