Good morning, today, tonight, and Labor Day will have on and off periods of rain with generally cloudy skies. All of our Tennessee communities and Cherokee County, NC are under a Flood Watch through Monday evening.
Although the Flood Watch has not been extended south into Georgia or Alabama at this time, everyone in our viewing area needs to be aware of the flooding potential for today and tomorrow. Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations, especially when there are repeated storms with heavy rainfall. On average, 1-3” are expected with locally higher amounts possible.
Now, with the combination of rain and clouds, high temperatures will be cooler than normal in the upper 70s to low 80s for Sunday and Labor Day.
Tuesday will have a bit of a break with only a few showers/storms, partly sunny, and warmer highs in the mid-80s. Wednesday and Thursday should have scattered rain chances with highs near 85. Then, there will be a slight increase again in showers for Friday and Saturday with highs back down around 80.