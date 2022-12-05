Happy Monday, everyone! It’a Storm Alert Weather Day. We’re looking at periods of rain (heavy at times) throughout the rest of our Monday into Monday night. Temperatures will only warm near 50 this afternoon with the clouds and rainfall. Prepare for a messy afternoon commute.
Tonight, the rainfall continues as a front moves back to the north as a warm front. A few rumbles of thunder will be possible as the air begins to change a bit. Temps will fall into the upper 40s briefly, before beginning to rise towards morning.
Tuesday will feature a good chance for rain, especially for the morning hours. Again, some of that rainfall could be locally heavy. Highs will be much warmer in the lower 60s.
Midweek, the trends are for the front to lift back towards the northwest taking the heaviest rainfall with it. Still, look for periods of scattered showers with temps warming into the upper 60s and lower 70s!
A front begins to move through the area by late-week, leading to a chance for a few showers for our Share Your Christmas event but overall, still a warm day.
Cooler and drier air begins to spill into the area this weekend, before another wet weather system moves through Sunday night into Monday.