It’s been a very wet and rainy Sunday around the Tennessee Valley.
Isolated spots in Chattooga County, GA have picked up around a foot or more of rainfall since midnight. Flash flooding has been an issued there, along with more isolated spots around the rest of the area. A Flash Flood Warning continues for Chattooga, Floyd, and southern Walker counties tonight. Tonight- Sunday will be a Storm Alert Weather Day due to the risk for more heavy rainfall and flash flooding.
The widespread heavy rainfall is beginning to decrease some this afternoon, but periods of rain, some locally heavy will likely continue off & on this evening and throughout the overnight hours. Make sure that you stay weather aware tonight and throughout our Labor Day as more rain is on the way. A Flood Watch has been issued for all of southeast Tennessee through Monday evening, but the entire area has an elevated risk for flash flooding at times. An additional 1”-2” of rain is possible over the next 24 hours on average, but isolated pockets of higher amounts will also be likely.
The clouds and rainfall should help keep high temperatures down once again in the upper 70s to lower 80s Monday afternoon. Tuesday- Friday will feature a more typical summer-like pattern with daily chances for afternoon pop-up showers & storms. Highs will be in the mid 80s with overnight lows near 70. A cold front approaches the region this weekend leading to an enhanced chance for more showers & storms to dot the area. Highs will fall back into the lower 80s by then with the extra clouds and rain chances.