Peloton is recalling about 2.2 million stationary bicycles over safety concerns.
The bikes' seats can break, posing fall and injury hazards to users, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.
Peloton has received 35 reports of the seat post breaking and detaching from the bike during use, including 13 reports of injuries including a fractured wrist, lacerations and bruises due to falling from the bike.
The release says consumers should immediately stop using the recalled exercise bikes and contact Peloton for a free repair.
Peloton is offering consumers a free seat post that can be self-installed.
This is not the first time Peloton has faced a widespread recall. In May 2021, it was forced to recall 125,000 of its Tread+ treadmills after a child's death and other problems involving the machines.
Peloton's stock was down more than 7% following Thursday's announcement.