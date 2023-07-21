Hamilton County schools, the Public Education Foundation, Volkswagen, and other partners are taking the E-labs globally.
The Fab Foundation at MIT has invited two Hamilton County educators to an international summit in Bhutan in Southeast Asia.
Michael Stone, Director of Innovative Learning for the PEF, said, “Tony Donen and I will be co-presenting at an international conference in Bhutan with a team from Finland and share how we are working to provide the best possible experience in these labs.”
Hamilton County Schools, now with 36 E-Labs, is adding more and, within three years, will have a total of 53.
In these new learning environments, students from second grade through high school can work with new technology to create innovative solutions to the problems of tomorrow. Those who have helped build this program are excited to present and listen to an international audience.
