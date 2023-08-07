The start of a new school year means the possibility of germs, and now is a great time for parents to prioritize health.
Fighting off germs is nearly impossible without a healthy immune system.
Dr. Aileen Litwin of Happy Healthy Pediatrics in Chattanooga says viruses are always a concern any school year since they are hard to avoid and often contagious.
Litwin says washing your hands, covering your mouth and nose when coughing, and limiting exposure to others while sick can keep everyone healthy.
"Luckily, for the most part, viruses don't require antibiotics," said Dr. Litwin. "So it's just a time thing where you have to get over your symptoms by resting well, eating well, and staying hydrated."
Litwin says other good habits to build include staying hydrated, eating healthy meals, exercising, and getting plenty of rest.
While you're teaching healthy habits for the body don't forget about mental health.
She says the start of a new school year can be an adjustment for children.
"One of the best things you can do and one I always recommend to my families is have dedicated family meal times," she said. "So that doesn't have to be dinner time, if it's breakfast use that time to prepare a meal together. See how everyone is doing and check in on how everyone is doing and check in with each other."
Litwin understands that health may come in last when checking off items to prepare for a new school year. But, hopefully these small steps could lead to a successful year.