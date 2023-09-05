We live in a digital world, but it is important for kids to spend time outdoors for several reasons.
Pediatrician Dr. Allen Coffman said getting outside gives us benefits on multiple levels.
Dr. Coffman says kids must get outside and off the screen to learn some of life's essential skills.
"A lot of times, our kids' entertainment is so stimulating and interesting that they learn to ignore signals," Dr. Coffman said. "They don't really know what 'hungry' means. They don't know what 'needing to go to the bathroom' really feels like."
Rather than the quick fix of a tablet, Dr. Coffman says kids need to learn what it feels like to be bored and figure out how to overcome that.
"Getting outside and figuring out 'What I'm going to do to entertain myself?' is very mentally challenging, emotionally and socially," Coffman said. "Getting out in the backyard and, you know turning over rocks and looking for bugs, that is a great place for a preschooler or early elementary school kid to learn."
He added that spending time outdoors increases endorphins in your body to make you feel happy, allowing your brain time to relax and restore itself.
Dr. Coffman said he predicts that future studies will show that over-using technology as a form of entertainment for children, something seemingly harmless, will have significant effects.
"I think in 10-15 years we're going to look at technology and our children's exposure...like we do cigarettes back in the 50's," Coffman said.
Jennifer Jenkins, a local parent, said she limits screen time and has made it a priority for her family to spend time outdoors.
"We enjoy taking the kids out on backpacking trips!" Jenkins said. Her goddaughter, London Spaouding, added, "We go camping...we make a fire and do hot dogs over the fire!"
Jenkins said from this experience, her family is able to learn the value of teamwork.
"They'll fuss about who's going to put the tent up, but you know like…they figure it out, they have to work as a team, and they get the things done," Jenkins said. "It goes to every aspect of your life- if you work as a team, things are a lot easier."
Dr. Coffman says the Tennessee Valley is a great place to be if you're looking for your next family adventure.
"Around Chattanooga...you can get awesome views, or you have a great waterfall or there is a cool place to eat at the end of it," Coffman said.