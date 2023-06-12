New renovations and the expansion of the Children's Hospital at Erlanger Pediatric Intensive Care Unit are almost complete.
Two of three phases have been completed.
The nearly $900,000 investment was made to improve the region's only intensive care unit that is designed to care for infants, children, and young adults facing serious illness or injury.
Phase I of the project was completed back in 2021, it included the conversion of an activity room to a private family waiting area and more.
“Phases one was adding four bed spaces to make this into an 18 Pediatric ICU, by adding those spaces we were able to increase our capacity by 30% so that we can take care of more children in ICU as our area has grown and we don't have another children's hospital in another 150-mile radius,” Dr. Yuv Kalra said.
Pediatric ICU Medical Director Dr. Yuv Kalra said phase two of the project transformed open bays that were only separated by curtains into six private bays allowing the PICU to be more flexible
“These spaces can be converted to resuscitation spaces so if we need to put them on a heart-lung bypass machine. We procedure at bedside, we can convert them into an operating room. At the same time, we can close the door and have difficult conversations or good conversations with families about without anybody else listening and allow a level of privacy we did not have before,” Dr. Kalra said.
The completion of phase two has allowed the PICU to start accepting patients in the updated space.
Construction for the final phase is expected to start in the fall and be completed by 2024.
“That will involve converting some of our older closed spaces into more modern or similar looking to other updated closed spaces. So, we will renovate and take out some of the old cabinetry that we don't need, change out some of the gas lines, change out the monitor and put more glass doors in front,” Dr. Kalra said.
Over $400,000 of the nearly $900,000 invested was donated by the community.
As for the children's hospital plan for phase three, they are still accepting donations.
