A pedestrian was struck Saturday morning on North Germantown Road by his girlfriend and suffered severe injuries.
Upon investigation police were led to believe the incident was intentional.
A witness on the scene said that the victim, Anthony Williams, and the diver, Priscilla Ross, were in a verbal altercation that led to Ross hitting Williams.
Ross fist told police that the strike was an accident, but surveillance footage revealed otherwise. When Ross was confronted with the footage maintained her claim of the incident being a accident then said that she could not remember being in a verbal altercation with Williams.
Williams told medical staff that Ross hit him internationally. According to Williams' family the two had a history of domestic violence and Ross was the primary aggressor in most incidents.
There were documents of police reports of domestic violence between Ross and Williams.
Williams is in critical condition. It is unknown if he will survive the injuries.
Local 3 News will keep you updated on this story.