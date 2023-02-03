Pedestrian struck

Chattanooga Police say a 38-year-old man was struck on 1900 Market Street earlier Friday morning. 

Officers say the call came in just before 1:30 a.m. 

Police arrived at the scene and found a man suffering from life-threatening injuries.

The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police are actively investigating the case and no charges have yet been filed.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with ANY information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App (Formerly the CPD Mobile App).

You can remain anonymous. No amount of information is too small or insignificant.

