Chattanooga Police say a 38-year-old man was struck on 1900 Market Street earlier Friday morning.
Officers say the call came in just before 1:30 a.m.
Police arrived at the scene and found a man suffering from life-threatening injuries.
The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Police are actively investigating the case and no charges have yet been filed.
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with ANY information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App (Formerly the CPD Mobile App).
You can remain anonymous. No amount of information is too small or insignificant.