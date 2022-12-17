The Chattanooga Police Department is searching for answers after a hit-and-run incident on E 3rd Street last night has left a pedestrian in critical condition.
Chattanooga Police say officers responded on December 16, 2022, just after 10 p.m. to a call of a pedestrian struck.
Upon arrival, police located a man suffering from life-threatening injuries.
Shortly after, police were advised a person was struck by a vehicle and was laying in the middle of the roadway at this location.
The vehicle involved in this incident fled the scene to an unknown location, and the victim was transported to a local hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.
There is no suspect or vehicle information at this time. This investigation will continue in a logical manner.
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with ANY information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App (Formerly the CPD Mobile App). You can remain anonymous. No amount of information is too small or insignificant.